- Private security has been hired to patrol Katy Trail during peak hours.

Off-duty Dallas Police Department officers had been patrolling the trail, but were pulled "to address more pressing matters."

Ameritex Guard Services security officers will now be patrolling the trail on bikes, or in a golf cart during inclement weather.

They will be patrolling Katy Trail from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

These security officers will be working with Dallas PD to patrol the trail, and Dallas PD bike officers will still patrol the trail on occasions.