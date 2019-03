Crews began preparing Friday afternoon for this weekend’s 40th annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Crews have already put out barricades, fences and tents in anticipation of the event.

More than 125,000 people are expected to attend Saturday’s parade along Greenville Avenue. More than 90 parade floats will drive down the two-mile route between Blackwell Street and SMU Boulevard.

It’s expected to be a chilly day with temperatures expected to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s for the majority of the parade, but with mainly sunny skies.

Entry for the parade is free, but some events during the parade and after may require the purchase of a ticket.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m.