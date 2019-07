- Federal investigators are preparing a written transcript of the last words said during the final moments of a doomed flight.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report of June's crash at the Addison airport. All ten people on board died.

The report is consistent with information previously released by investigators.

Seconds after takeoff, the cockpit voice recorder indicated confusion by the two pilots and an engine failure. It's consistent with witness and video accounts of the crash.

A team will provide a transcript of the accident recording.

A final report could take several months.

