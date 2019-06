- Electrical repair teams have almost finished restoring power to everyone in North Texas impacted by Sunday's storms.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, just over 1,000 customers in Dallas County are still dealing with outages.

That's down from more than 300,000 who lost power when the storms blew through.

Along with Oncor crews, 2,500 electrical workers from 11 states have been helping in the restoration process.