The power was still out for a third day for tens of thousands of people across North Texas in the wake of Sunday’s severe storms.

Oncor said more than 110,000 customers were still without power as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, with most of those affected in Dallas County. Crews continue to work day and night to restore power. Oncor believes the “vast majority” of customers will get their power restored by the end of Wednesday, but some won’t get power back until Thursday.

Oncor has called in extra help, as more than 2,500 additional workers will join the restoration efforts on Tuesday from other states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Oncor crews and contracted workers spent Monday repairing lines and restoring power to about 140,000 homes. At the peak of Sunday afternoon’s storm, an estimated 350,000 homes and businesses were without electricity.

Some people without power are now staying with friends and family or in a hotel if they can find an available room. Others are staying home and toughing it out.

Some people in Dallas are shelling out $800 for a generator. Lowe’s in North Dallas sold all 40 generators in stock on Monday and the store was expecting another shipment overnight.

Dallas officials said their priority is getting traffic lights up and running. They ask residents to call 311 to report outages or downed trees. Officials say 41 percent of all traffic signals are affected. About 500 of them have no communication and need repair. More than 150 flashing red lights need to be reset.

The storm was deadly, killing one person when a crane collapsed onto a midrise apartment building near downtown Dallas. Several other people were hospitalized due to injuries.

Dallas ISD cancelled summer events at campuses for a second day on Tuesday due to the widespread outages. Camps, classes and the summer breakfast and lunch programs were all cancelled, but summer high school classes were set to operate as usual.

Richardson ISD cancelled all summer school programs Tuesday because of the same issues, but summer program staff should report to work. Camps and clinics were operating on a normal schedule, except at Forest Meadow Junior High and Spring Creek Elementary.