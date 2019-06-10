< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police: Wanted man fatally shot by Fort Worth PD ran from officers during incident weeks earlier a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412337078-411943044"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412337078-411943044" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 12 2019 05:11PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 05:14PM CDT src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Wanted man fatally shot by Fort Worth PD</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/officer-involved-shooting-reported-in-fort-worth-sunday-evening"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Sky%204%20640pm%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_18.44.33.14_1560124357596.png_7368563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORT WORTH, Texas</strong> - A police report shows officers tried to arrest 20-year-old Jaquavion Slaton a month before he was fatally shot by officers.</p> <p>According to police, in both incidents, he ran from officers.</p> <p>Slaton was killed Sunday when officers tried to arrest him on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.</p> <p>Police say he made a move that made officers fear for their lives.</p> <p>“My son is going to grow up without a father,” said Rayaa Shaterieaa.</p> <p>Shaterieaa is grieving the loss of her baby boy’s father, Slaton.</p> <p>She shared her thoughts just as police revealed details about a separate incident involving Slaton on Jennifer Court on May 22.</p> <p>That happened roughly two weeks before the deadly officer-involved shooting at Lauretta Dr. and East Berry St.</p> <p>A report says: “the suspect, Jaquavion Slaton, was sitting in a black vehicle arguing with complainant’s daughter. The call details also stated the subject had an active felony warrant for family violence-strangulation.”</p> <p>Police say when officers approached Slaton, he gave them a false name, and while the information was being checked, investigators say Slaton sprang from the vehicle and ran.</p> <p>An officer pursued Slaton in a patrol vehicle, while others chased after him on foot.</p> <p>The report says: “The suspect then jumped a fence at 4500 block of Jennifer Ct. Officers continued to pursue the suspect on foot as he continued running, eventually into a nearby backyard.”</p> <p>“May 22, we had a misunderstanding. We were not arguing. I mean, we were arguing, but we were not fighting,” Shaterieaa said.</p> <p>On that day, officers lost sight of Slaton and called off the search.</p> <p>Tuesday night, the Fort Worth City Council listened to public comment from people who are angry and feel like officers unnecessarily used deadly force on Sunday.</p> <p>Investigators were trying to take him into custody, when a pursuit ended with Slaton hiding inside a homeowner’s truck.</p> <p>A relative of the homeowner shared photos of the truck, showing bullet holes from the spray of gunfire.</p> <p>Police have said Slaton was armed and fired a gun during the encounter, and they say that forced officers to fire their weapons, killing him.</p> <p>Shaterieaa wants officers body cam video made public.</p> <p>“All I want is justice for J,” she said.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More News Stories Latino police organization calls for removal of Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 12 2019 04:48PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 04:54PM CDT

A police association representing a thousand Dallas police officers announced a vote of 'no confidence' in Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall.

The Dallas chapter of the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization says the department's personnel problems are a result of low morale and that Chief Hall needs to go.

NLLEO said more than 1,000 Dallas police officers participated in a survey about Chief Hall. It concluded that 83 percent of them said they had no confidence in the chief. First group of asylum seekers who stopped in Dallas has already left
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 12 2019 04:44PM CDT

A Dallas volunteer group says its first group of asylum seekers has left Dallas after being transported to North Texas from the southern border with Mexico.

57 people who were already background checked by the FBI, were given food, shelter, and medical care by Dallas Responds as part of a volunteer effort to provide resources to those seeking asylum who have sponsors here in the United States.

"This is not a political thing to us. This is a humanitarian thing,” said Kyle Ogden, with Thanksgiving Foundation, and spokesman for Dallas Responds. “We're trying to help these people make their way to their sponsors. Dallas PD searching for stranger who tried to kidnap young boy
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 12 2019 04:21PM CDT

Dallas police are searching for someone who tried to abduct a boy overnight in Far East Dallas.

Police were called to a neighborhood with several apartment complexes in the 11000 block of Woodmeadow Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A mother told officers a person she doesn't know grabbed her child and took off running. The boy was able to get away while the suspect kept going. Police have not said whether the attacker was a man or a woman. 