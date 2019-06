- A police report shows officers tried to arrest 20-year-old Jaquavion Slaton a month before he was fatally shot by officers.

According to police, in both incidents, he ran from officers.

Slaton was killed Sunday when officers tried to arrest him on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say he made a move that made officers fear for their lives.

“My son is going to grow up without a father,” said Rayaa Shaterieaa.

Shaterieaa is grieving the loss of her baby boy’s father, Slaton.

She shared her thoughts just as police revealed details about a separate incident involving Slaton on Jennifer Court on May 22.

That happened roughly two weeks before the deadly officer-involved shooting at Lauretta Dr. and East Berry St.

A report says: “the suspect, Jaquavion Slaton, was sitting in a black vehicle arguing with complainant’s daughter. The call details also stated the subject had an active felony warrant for family violence-strangulation.”

Police say when officers approached Slaton, he gave them a false name, and while the information was being checked, investigators say Slaton sprang from the vehicle and ran.

An officer pursued Slaton in a patrol vehicle, while others chased after him on foot.

The report says: “The suspect then jumped a fence at 4500 block of Jennifer Ct. Officers continued to pursue the suspect on foot as he continued running, eventually into a nearby backyard.”

“May 22, we had a misunderstanding. We were not arguing. I mean, we were arguing, but we were not fighting,” Shaterieaa said.

On that day, officers lost sight of Slaton and called off the search.

Tuesday night, the Fort Worth City Council listened to public comment from people who are angry and feel like officers unnecessarily used deadly force on Sunday.

Investigators were trying to take him into custody, when a pursuit ended with Slaton hiding inside a homeowner’s truck.

A relative of the homeowner shared photos of the truck, showing bullet holes from the spray of gunfire.

Police have said Slaton was armed and fired a gun during the encounter, and they say that forced officers to fire their weapons, killing him.

Shaterieaa wants officers body cam video made public.

“All I want is justice for J,” she said.