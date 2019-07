Irving police have issued a warning after two teenage girls said men tried to abduct them.

These were two separate incidents involving two separate men on the same day last week. Both incidents happened during the day near Irving High School.

A 17-year-old girl told investigators that a man in this white, four-door car asked her if she needed a ride last Thursday afternoon. When she said no, the man demanded she get into the car. That’s when police say she ran back to the high school and reported the incident.

“It’s very alarming anytime we get any type of report to where a suspect is trying to get a young person, male or female, into their vehicle,” said Irving PD Ofc. Robert Reeves.

Earlier that same day, July 18, there was a different incident with a 14-year-old girl walking from Irving High School about 12 p.m. to meet her friends.

A man got out of a parked black pickup truck and started following her. Police say she then ran into a Jack in the Box on the corner of North O’Connor Road and Pioneer Drive.

“The male followed her inside there, sat down in a booth and began staring at her,” Reeves said.

Eventually she left the restaurant without the man noticing. She also went back to the high school and reported what happened.

“We just want our parents to make sure that they continue to be vigilant in having those conversations with their children to be aware of their surroundings,” Reeves said.

Police said the description of the suspect in the midday incident is a Hispanic man with a beard, between 30 and 40 years old driving a newer black pickup.

The description of suspect involved in the incident with the 17 year old is a black male with a light complexion, wearing sunglasses.