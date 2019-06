- Dallas police will meet with the South Dallas community to address safety concerns.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on MLK Boulevard.

Police will answer questions about the recent violence in the area. Dallas hit 40 murders in May, the most in a month in the city since the 1990s.

They will also discuss the three recent murders of black transgender women.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall has been in the public eye quite a bit because of the spat of violent crimes.

“We have to work together as a community to remain vigilant and proactive,” she said.