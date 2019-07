- Dallas police are working to identify the person who shot a man outside a Quik Trip gas station Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 4:15 p.m., when the suspect got into an argument with another man at the QT located in the 4700 block of S. R.L. Thornton Fwy.

The suspect then left the store and waited outside, before confronting the other man when he went to his vehicle.

Police say the suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the other man, before leaving the area on foot.

The victim's condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective M. Bailey by phone at 214-671-3621, or by email at Meghan.Bailey@dallascityhall.com.