<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418938714" data-article-version="1.0">Police: Suspect shot man outside Dallas Quik Trip</h1> 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/0718suspect_1563477921633_7532510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/0718suspect_1563477921633_7532510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/0718suspect_1563477921633_7532510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418938714-418938589" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/0718suspect_1563477921633_7532510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/police-suspect-shot-man-outside-dallas-quik-trip">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 02:26PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418938714" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - Dallas police are working to identify the person who shot a man outside a Quik Trip gas station Wednesday afternoon.</p><p>The shooting happened just after 4:15 p.m., when the suspect got into an argument with another man at the QT located in the 4700 block of S. R.L. Thornton Fwy.</p><p>The suspect then left the store and waited outside, before confronting the other man when he went to his vehicle.</p><p>Police say the suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the other man, before leaving the area on foot.</p><p>The victim's condition is not known at this time.</p><p>Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective M. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cow_knocks_on_door_at_North_Texas_home_0_7532678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cow_knocks_on_door_at_North_Texas_home_0_7532678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cow_knocks_on_door_at_North_Texas_home_0_7532678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cow_knocks_on_door_at_North_Texas_home_0_7532678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cow_knocks_on_door_at_North_Texas_home_0_7532678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One North Texas homeowner's Ring camera caught a cow knocking on their door" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cow makes surprise visit to North Texas home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A cow made a surprise stop at a North Texas home recently, and was even courteous enough to knock on the door during the visit.</p><p>The whole interaction was caught on the Ring doorbell camera at a Mansfield home near Fern Dr. and Hidden Glade Dr.</p><p>In the video, the cow strolls up to the porch, and nudges at the front door, before walking away.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/business/southwest-extends-boeing-737-max-cancellations-to-november" title="Southwest extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations to November" data-articleId="418881704" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Southwest extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations to November</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVID KOENIG, AP Airlines Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:24AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DALLAS (AP) - Southwest Airlines is again pushing back the date it expects to be able to fly the grounded Boeing 737 Max jet, meaning more flight cancellations.</p><p>Southwest said Thursday that it is taking the plane out of its schedule through Nov. 2, a month longer than previously planned.</p><p>Without the plane, Southwest said it will drop about 180 flights a day - about 4.5% of its normal schedule - up from 150 a day.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/state-rests-in-ex-mesquite-police-officers-shooting-retrial" title="State rests in ex-Mesquite police officer's shooting retrial" data-articleId="418918945" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/06/Derick%20Wiley%20indicted_1512605405752_4607781_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/06/Derick%20Wiley%20indicted_1512605405752_4607781_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/06/Derick%20Wiley%20indicted_1512605405752_4607781_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/06/Derick%20Wiley%20indicted_1512605405752_4607781_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/06/Derick%20Wiley%20indicted_1512605405752_4607781_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State rests in ex-Mesquite police officer's shooting retrial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The state rested its case and the defense began calling witnesses Thursday in the trial for a fired Mesquite police officer who shot an unarmed man.</p><p>This is the second trial for Derick Wiley. His first trial last year ended with a hung jury.</p><p>The Dallas County jury has already heard from two witnesses who also testified in the first trial. They had different opinions about whether Wiley acted reasonably when he shot Lyndo Jones twice in the back during a 2017 struggle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cow-makes-surprise-visit-to-north-texas-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/0718cowatdoor_1563485301681_7532588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cow At Door"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cow makes surprise visit to North Texas home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/target-debuts-adaptive-halloween-costumes-for-children-who-use-wheelchairs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Target wants to extend its reach to children with disabilities who may have a harder time finding costumes for Halloween. (Credit: Target)" title="targetpiratecostume-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Target debuts adaptive Halloween costumes for children who use wheelchairs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/truly-outrageous-jon-stewart-slams-rand-paul-for-blocking-bill-to-extend-9_11-victim-compensation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jon Stewart and 9/11 first responder John Feal look on during a House subcommittee hearing on extending the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund on June 12. The bill was just blocked in the Senate by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). (Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)" title="JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Truly outrageous': Jon Stewart slams Rand Paul for blocking bill to extend 9/11 compensation fund</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/thursday-noon-update-1-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Thursday_Noon_Update__0_7532239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Thursday_Noon_Update__0_20190718172457"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thursday Noon Update!</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1162835732_1280x720_1563481950417_7532628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1162835732_1280x720_1563481950417_7532628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1162835732_1280x720_1563481950417_7532628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump says American warship destroyed Iranian drone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/five-guys-get-into-a-fight-at-a-florida-five-guys-restaurant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Five guys get into a fight at a Florida 'Five Guys' restaurant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/gov-abbott-texas-leaders-urge-prosecutors-to-keep-enforcing-pot-laws" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/07/GETTY%20marijuana%20plant%20120718_1544205499973.jpg_6498211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/07/GETTY%20marijuana%20plant%20120718_1544205499973.jpg_6498211_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/07/GETTY%20marijuana%20plant%20120718_1544205499973.jpg_6498211_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/07/GETTY%20marijuana%20plant%20120718_1544205499973.jpg_6498211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/07/GETTY%20marijuana%20plant%20120718_1544205499973.jpg_6498211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marijuana&#x20;plant&#x20;&#x28;File&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;McNew&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. Abbott, Texas leaders urge prosecutors to keep enforcing pot laws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-suspect-shot-man-outside-dallas-quik-trip" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/0718suspect_1563477921633_7532510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/0718suspect_1563477921633_7532510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/0718suspect_1563477921633_7532510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/0718suspect_1563477921633_7532510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/0718suspect_1563477921633_7532510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Suspect shot man outside Dallas Quik Trip</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/anonymous-donor-gives-25-million-gift-to-children-s-hospital-los-angeles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Children&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Hospital&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Anonymous donor gives $25 million gift to Children's Hospital Los Angeles</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 