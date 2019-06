- UPDATE: Police say the missing child from Bedford has been found safe.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Police in Bedford are asking for the public’s help to find a missing autistic boy.

The 14-year-old boy, only identified as Joseph by police, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, in the 500 block of Bedford Rd.

Joseph was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants, and flip flops.

Police say he is 5'8” and weighs 135 pounds.

If you see Joseph, police are asking you to call 911.