- Fort Worth police are working to find a man who exposed himself to a girl near a school.

The first incident happened a few weeks ago, near Riverside Middle School.

A girl told police she saw a man driving a silver vehicle, and he then exposed himself while still in his vehicle.

Then, on May 17, there were two girls walking near the school, and a man driving the same vehicle reportedly pointed towards his privates.

The two girls didn’t see anything and continued walking.

Police are continuing to search for the man and his vehicle, and school resource officers and nearby patrol officers have been made aware of this.