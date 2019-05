- A man was shot and killed overnight at a Far North Dallas apartment complex.

Police received calls about gun shots near Spring Valley and Preston roads just after midnight Friday.

They found a man dead inside a second-floor apartment at the Preston Valley Apartments.

Officers and the Dallas Police Department’s Air 1 helicopter searched for two men seen running away from the back of the complex. They didn’t find anyone.

Investigators are trying to gather information from the victim’s family and witnesses.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.