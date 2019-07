- Grapevine police are searching for a man who has been attacking women along Mustang Drive.

According to police, there have been at least five cases of this suspect exposing himself or grabbing women at apartments between the 2800 and 3000 blocks of Mustang Dr.

Thankfully, all of the women have been able to fight off the suspect, but one victim's collarbone was broken while fighting off the man.

Police have released video surveillance of one of the attacks, in which the man grabs a woman and takes her into an apartment breezeway.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspect grab woman in a Grapevine apartment complex. Police say the suspect is targeting females along Mustang Dr. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/mGF2kpdt6H — Gillian Hughes (@GillianNHughes) July 10, 2019

The suspect is described as Hispanic, in his early twenties, with short, curly black hair, a thin build, and between 5'3" and 5'8".

Police are working with a sketch artist to create a sketch of the suspect. It will be made public once it is finished.

Officers are patrolling the neighborhood. Police say women should keep close watch of their surroundings, travel in pairs when possible, and call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Criminal Investigations at 817-410-3200 during business hours or 817-410-8127 after hours.