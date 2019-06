- Hurst police are working to identify a man who attacked an autistic victim after the victim spoke to the suspect's two children.

The assault happened on May 26, at the McDonald's in the 1400 block of W. Pipeline Rd.

Police say the victim was transported to a hospital for several injuries, and will "likely require further medical intervention." The victim's family says he is autistic and very shaken by this.

Surveillance video shows the victim talking to two young children while they were standing near the suspect, who police believe is their father.

Police aren't sure exactly what the victim said. but witnesses said the suspect took offense to the victim speaking to his children and left the restaurant a short time later with the two kids.

The suspect then returned without the children and punched the victim in the head “without provocation,” according to police. This knocked him unconscious.

The suspect left before police arrived.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Det. Brian Charnock at (817) 788-7174.