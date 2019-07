- Police in Southlake are working to identify a motorcyclist who swerved in front of one of their officers and brake checked him.

This happened on July 13, on Highway 114, just after 4:30 p.m.

A group of motorcyclists were doing tricks and wheelies along the highway, and a Southlake motorcycle officer saw a Tahoe in the middle of them impeding traffic.

As the officer went to pull the Tahoe over, one of the bikers pulled in front of the officer and brake checked him.

Thankfully, the officer avoided the biker, and managed to get around it. The officer then caught up to the Tahoe and pulled the driver over.

Police have released video of the incident in hopes the public can help them identify the biker so they can charge him.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us or call her at 817-748-8240.