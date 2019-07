- Fort Worth police are on scene of a triple shooting reported Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting call came in just before 2:45 p.m., in the 5400 block of East Berry St.

Police confirm that three people, between the ages of 16 and 19, were injured by gunfire from a passing vehicle.

The victims were transported from the scene. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Officers are continuing to investigate what led up to this shooting.