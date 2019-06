Police released a sketch of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Uptown Dallas.

A woman told police that someone approached her early Saturday morning on McKinney Avenue near the Routh Street intersection, forced her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The woman says when she managed to scream for help, he ran from the area.

The victim described her attacker as a Hispanic male, wearing dark clothing and rubber work-style boots. He's about 5 foot 10 inches tall, 170 pounds and black slicked backed hair.

Police are urging people in the Uptown are to be alert and report any information about the suspect immediately.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.