Related Headlines Dallas police investigating late night murder

- Police have released surveillance photos of two men who opened fire outside a grocery store, killing a 20-year-old man.

Investigators are hoping the public can help them identify these two suspects.

James Browning Jr. was shot multiple times just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, at The Dixon Grocery located in the 3700 block of Dixon Ave.

MORE: Dallas police investigating late night fatal shooting outside grocery store

The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time, but police are continuing their investigation.