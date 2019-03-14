< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-on-scene-of-swat-situation-in-dallas width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. SWAT situation in Dallas near Katy Trail ends peacefully  By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Mar 14 2019 01:16PM CDT
Video Posted Mar 14 2019 06:28PM CDT
Updated Mar 14 2019 07:14PM CDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394871110" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - A man was taken into custody after a four-hour SWAT standoff near the Katy Trail in Dallas on Thursday afternoon.</p><p>Dallas police were called to the 4200 block of Buena Vista St. after a man started shooting out of his condominium window.</p><p>Police say the man fired several rounds from both an AR-15 and a pistol from inside his home. The shots hit another building, fortunately missing the two people who happened to be outside at the time.</p><p>“Once we went inside we found multiple shell casings,” said DPD Sgt. Warren Mitchell. “Fortunate no one was injured, could have ended a lot worse.”</p><p>The standoff started at 10:20 a.m., with the SWAT team quickly moving in and closing a portion of the Katy Trail. Some people were told to stay inside their apartments, while others were not allowed to return home for the four-hour long stretch.</p><p>The man’s motive remains unknown. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man critically injured after crashing into Fort Worth church</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 05:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was hospitalized after crashing into a Fort Worth church.</p><p>The crash happened Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Church on Kimberly Lane.</p><p>Police say a man somehow lost control of his truck and crashed into the church. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/time-card-police-training-records-ordered-for-amber-guygers-court-hearing" title="Time card, police training records ordered for Amber Guyger's court hearing" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/08/V-AMBER%20GUYGER%20HEARING%206A_00.00.01.17_1546971718599.png_6602108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/08/V-AMBER%20GUYGER%20HEARING%206A_00.00.01.17_1546971718599.png_6602108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Time card, police training records ordered for Amber Guyger's court hearing"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/08/V-AMBER%20GUYGER%20HEARING%206A_00.00.01.17_1546971718599.png_6602108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/08/V-AMBER%20GUYGER%20HEARING%206A_00.00.01.17_1546971718599.png_6602108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Time card, police training records ordered for Amber Guyger's court hearing"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Time card, police training records ordered for Amber Guyger's court hearing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 05:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The fired Dallas police officer charged with murdering her upstairs neighbor is scheduled to appear in court again Monday.</p><p>The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office issued subpoenas for two witnesses in the Amber Guyger investigation.</p><p>One is a lieutenant who handled Guyger's time card for the pay period before the shooting. That request likely deals with Guyger's work hours and overtime.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sketch-of-suspect-in-north-richland-hills-police-cold-case-shooting-released" title="Sketch of suspect in North Richland Hills police cold case shooting released" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/986%206PHEAD-NRHPD%20COLD%20CASE_00.00.00.29_1552689780177.png_6898436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/986%206PHEAD-NRHPD%20COLD%20CASE_00.00.00.29_1552689780177.png_6898436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Sketch of suspect in North Richland Hills police cold case shooting released"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/986%206PHEAD-NRHPD%20COLD%20CASE_00.00.00.29_1552689780177.png_6898436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/986%206PHEAD-NRHPD%20COLD%20CASE_00.00.00.29_1552689780177.png_6898436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Sketch of suspect in North Richland Hills police cold case shooting released"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sketch of suspect in North Richland Hills police cold case shooting released</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 05:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>North Richland Hills police on Friday released a sketch in a cold case, hoping to find the serial bank robber accused of shooting an officer 16 years ago.</p><p>The drawing, based on DNA in the case, shows what the gunman might have looked like at the time.</p><p>Officer Jeff Garner was shot in March 2003 while chasing a bank robbery suspect. 