- A man was taken into custody after a four-hour SWAT standoff near the Katy Trail in Dallas on Thursday afternoon.

Dallas police were called to the 4200 block of Buena Vista St. after a man started shooting out of his condominium window.

Police say the man fired several rounds from both an AR-15 and a pistol from inside his home. The shots hit another building, fortunately missing the two people who happened to be outside at the time.

“Once we went inside we found multiple shell casings,” said DPD Sgt. Warren Mitchell. “Fortunate no one was injured, could have ended a lot worse.”

The standoff started at 10:20 a.m., with the SWAT team quickly moving in and closing a portion of the Katy Trail. Some people were told to stay inside their apartments, while others were not allowed to return home for the four-hour long stretch.

The man’s motive remains unknown. Police plan to charge him with one count of deadly conduct and two counts of aggravated assault because there were people in the vicinity where he fired the shots.