After hearing a week of testimony from witnesses, the aggravated assault trial of a fired Mesquite police officer is now in the hands of the jury.
Derick Wiley shot Lyndo Jones twice in the back in 2017 after a struggle while trying to detain Jones, who was unarmed. Wiley's first trial ended in a mistrial when the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict.
Both sides wrapped up closing arguments on Friday, and the jury began deliberating whether or not Wiley should go to prison for shooting Jones.