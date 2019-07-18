< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police, nurses disagree over laws for blood draw consent By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 18 2019 07:48PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 18 2019 09:56PM CDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 09:57PM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/police-nurses-disagree-over-laws-for-blood-draw-consent" addthis:title="Police, nurses disagree over laws for blood draw" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/police-nurses-disagree-over-laws-for-blood-draw-consent";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419010243" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - Dallas police had to get a warrant to get blood from the man accused of being on drugs and causing a crash that killed a former councilwoman and her daughter earlier this week.</p><p>Police say they didn't have to get a warrant because the man gave consent, but a nurse disagreed. Some in law enforcement say that's not a nurse's decision to make.</p><p>Police, local hospitals and the state nurses' association all had different opinions about the right to draw blood. The blood draw could be crucial in the case against him.</p><p>Jonathan Moore was booked into the Dallas County Jail as soon as he was released from the hospital Wednesday.</p><p>Moore's charges were upgraded to two counts of intoxication manslaughter after former Dallas City Council Member Carolyn Davis' daughter, Melissa Davis-Nunn, also died from the crash.</p><p>"Do you have a history of drug and alcohol abuse?" an officer asked Moore as he was being booked in.</p><p>"Yes," he replied.</p><p>Moore has five prior DWI convictions. He had been off probation five days and had just gotten alcohol detection devices taken out of his SUV when police say he drove the wrong way Monday night near Ledbetter and Lancaster and hit and fatally injured the two women.</p><p>Moore's arrest affidavit states that he said "he had been taking Xanax," that he had "blood-shot eyes and was speaking at a rapid pace," and that he couldn't recite the alphabet properly.</p><p>Moore took a breath test that resulted in zero, indicating he had not been drinking. But after being arrested and once he was at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, police say he gave verbal consent for a blood test.</p><p>But the arrest affidavit states that a nurse told officers "they could not conduct a legal blood draw on [him] because [he] was intoxicated and therefore could not consent," adding, "[the officer] would have to have a search warrant or would have to wait until [he] was no longer intoxicated."</p><p>"That's not their job," Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said. "Their job is to provide care for their health, not their legal status."</p><p>The Dallas Police Association says that search warrant was not necessary, but officers did get a search warrant. About an hour after Moore's arrest and two hours after the crash, his blood was drawn.</p><p>"Giving a verbal consent, you can do it when you're intoxicated," Mata added. "That verbal consent was videotaped on body camera."</p><p>But the Texas Nurses Association said otherwise.</p><p>"In Texas, we do need a search warrant," said Ellen Martin with the Texas Nurses Association.</p><p>But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled just last month that police can draw blood from an unconscious driver without the driver's permission and without a warrant if police believe the driver is under the influence.</p><p>Area hospitals seem to have their own policies.</p><p>Both Texas Health and Parkland seem to put the liability on law enforcement.</p><p>A statement from Texas Health reads: "If a person is in custody and has been arrested, law enforcement can request taking a blood draw without an individual's consent. It is law enforcement's responsibility to know that the person has been arrested for an offense that does not require...consent."</p><p>Parkland's policy states: "The...officer will cite reason for blood draw...This is the decision of the...officer and not the responsibility of the registered nurse."</p><p>But, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where Moore's blood was eventually drawn after a warrant, would not provide its policy like other hospitals did, citing privacy laws.</p><p>It did send a statement, saying in part: "We were saddened to learn of the death of Councilwoman Carolyn Davis and her daughter, Melissa. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas Cowboys to open new fitness center in Downtown Dallas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Dallas Cowboys are expanding their line of high-class workout facilities with a new location in Downtown Dallas.</p><p>The third Cowboys Fit location will open up this winter in the growing AT&T Discovery District.</p><p>The Downtown Dallas location will span more than 20,000 square feet. It will offer training staff, boutique-style classes, the same equipment used in the Dallas Cowboys training room and more.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cow-makes-surprise-visit-to-north-texas-home" title="Cow makes surprise visit to North Texas home" data-articleId="418971613" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cow_knocks_on_door_at_North_Texas_home_0_7532678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cow_knocks_on_door_at_North_Texas_home_0_7532678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cow_knocks_on_door_at_North_Texas_home_0_7532678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cow_knocks_on_door_at_North_Texas_home_0_7532678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cow_knocks_on_door_at_North_Texas_home_0_7532678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One North Texas homeowner's Ring camera caught a cow knocking on their door" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cow makes surprise visit to North Texas home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A cow made a surprise stop at a North Texas home recently, and was even courteous enough to knock on the door during the visit.</p><p>The whole interaction was caught on the Ring doorbell camera at a Mansfield home near Fern Dr. and Hidden Glade Dr.</p><p>In the video, the cow strolls up to the porch, and nudges at the front door, before walking away.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/business/southwest-extends-boeing-737-max-cancellations-to-november" title="Southwest extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations to November" data-articleId="418881704" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Southwest extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations to November</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVID KOENIG, AP Airlines Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:24AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DALLAS (AP) - Southwest Airlines is again pushing back the date it expects to be able to fly the grounded Boeing 737 Max jet, meaning more flight cancellations.</p><p>Southwest said Thursday that it is taking the plane out of its schedule through Nov. 2, a month longer than previously planned.</p><p>Without the plane, Southwest said it will drop about 180 flights a day - about 4.5% of its normal schedule - up from 150 a day.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-nurses-disagree-over-laws-for-blood-draw-consent"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/P_LEDBETTER%20FATAL%20WRONG%20WAY%20CRASH%20BLOOD%20DRAW%20FOLO%20_00.00.10.14_1563504889636.png_7533880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_LEDBETTER FATAL WRONG WAY CRASH BLOOD DRAW FOLO _00.00.10.14_1563504889636.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police, nurses disagree over laws for blood draw consent</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/carpenter-leaves-3m-fortune-after-death-to-put-33-people-he-didnt-know-through-college"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dale Schroeder pictured, amassed a $3 million fortune he left after he died to a scholarship that helped 33 people he didn't know get through college. (Photo by Stephen Nielsen.)" title="dale_1563501807952-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Carpenter leaves $3M fortune after death to put 33 people he didn't know through college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/thursday-evening-update"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Thursday_Evening_Update_0_7533593_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Thursday_Evening_Update_0_20190719014827"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thursday Evening Update</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/president-trump-says-he-will-nominate-gene-scalia-for-labor-secretary"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1154955472%20THUMB_1563496761875.jpg_7533273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A press conference takes place at the U.S. Department of Labor on July 10, 2019 in Washington,DC. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)" title="1154955472_1563496761875-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>President Trump says he will nominate Eugene Scalia for labor secretary</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/carpenter-leaves-3m-fortune-after-death-to-put-33-people-he-didnt-know-through-college" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dale&#x20;Schroeder&#x20;pictured&#x2c;&#x20;amassed&#x20;a&#x20;&#x24;3&#x20;million&#x20;fortune&#x20;he&#x20;left&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;died&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;scholarship&#x20;that&#x20;helped&#x20;33&#x20;people&#x20;he&#x20;didn&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;t&#x20;know&#x20;get&#x20;through&#x20;college&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Stephen&#x20;Nielsen&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Carpenter leaves $3M fortune after death to put 33 people he didn't know through college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/thursday-evening-update" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Thursday_Evening_Update_0_7533593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Thursday_Evening_Update_0_7533593_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Thursday_Evening_Update_0_7533593_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Thursday_Evening_Update_0_7533593_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Thursday_Evening_Update_0_7533593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thursday Evening Update</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/president-trump-says-he-will-nominate-gene-scalia-for-labor-secretary" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1154955472%20THUMB_1563496761875.jpg_7533273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1154955472%20THUMB_1563496761875.jpg_7533273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1154955472%20THUMB_1563496761875.jpg_7533273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1154955472%20THUMB_1563496761875.jpg_7533273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1154955472%20THUMB_1563496761875.jpg_7533273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;press&#x20;conference&#x20;takes&#x20;place&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Labor&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;BRENDAN&#x20;SMIALOWSKI&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump says he will nominate Eugene Scalia for labor secretary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/completely-satire-creator-of-storm-area-51-they-cant-stop-all-of-us-event-says-it-was-a-joke" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;facility&#x20;commonly&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;Area&#x20;51&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;satellite&#x20;image&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;alien&#x20;sculpture&#x20;in&#x20;Baker&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2c;&#x20;also&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Gateway&#x20;to&#x20;Area&#x20;51&#x2e;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;DigitalGlobe&#x20;and&#x20;FREDERIC&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;BROWN&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Completely satire': Creator of ‘Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' event says it was a joke</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-cowboys-to-open-new-fitness-center-in-downtown-dallas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cowboys%20fit_1563486853370.PNG_7532770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cowboys%20fit_1563486853370.PNG_7532770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cowboys%20fit_1563486853370.PNG_7532770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cowboys%20fit_1563486853370.PNG_7532770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cowboys%20fit_1563486853370.PNG_7532770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas Cowboys to open new fitness center in Downtown Dallas</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 