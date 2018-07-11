Garland man arrested after exposing himself to children in thrift store

- Garland police have arrested the man who allegedly exposed himself to shoppers in a thrift store.

Police arrested Eduardo Rafael Rodriguez, 63, on Tuesday after releasing surveillance pictures of him from the thrift store. Authorities thank social media for being able to identify him and arrest him.

The initial incident happened Monday afternoon at the Family Thrift Center on West Miller Road. Police say Rodriguez walked in and while in the main area showed several other shoppers his genitals. Some of those shoppers were children.

After he was identified, police say Rodriguez turned himself in to Garland PD.

Rodriguez is charged with indecency with a child, a third degree felony. No bond has been set.