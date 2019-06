- The Dallas Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man who attacked an employee before robbing a clothing store.

Police say the robbery happened on June 28, at the Lorna Jane Store located in the 3700 block of N. McKinney Ave.

The suspect reportedly threw an employee to the ground before he grabbed a pair of pants and took about $200 from the store's register.

The suspect has tattoos on both forearms, and was wearing a gold chain and Adidas shoes at the time of the robbery.

He was last seen driving a Black Ford F-150 with Texas License plates JFP7110.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 911 or Detective Prince at (214) 671-3692.