- Grapevine police want to find some graffiti vandals caught on camera damaging Grapevine High School.

Police say at least three people in hoodies were seen running across campus on Saturday at 10 p.m. and again on Sunday at 2 a.m. One person tried to spray paint the camera lens but wasn't really successful.

Grapevine PD says the vandals spray-painted words and drawings on several walls, the sidewalk, a window, parking lot and fence on school property. They caused approximately $1,200 in damage.

Anyone with information on the graffiti is asked to contact Grapevine PD at (817) 410-3200.