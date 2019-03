- Police in Fort Worth are investigating a triple shooting that has one person in critical condition at a local hospital.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday, at No Limit Club, located in the 3100 block of Joyce Dr.

Responding officers found three people who had been shot.

A male victim was taken from the scene in critical condition. The two other victims, a male and a female, are said to be in stable condition.

Police believe there were multiple suspects involved, who fled before officers arrived on scene.

No further details have been released at this time.