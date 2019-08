- Fort Worth police have identified the teen girls who stole beer from a QT gas station multiple times, and charged them with theft.

The two female suspects stole five cases of Modelo beer from the gas station located in the 120 block of West Bonds Ranch Road.

The thefts happened on July 1, the Fourth of July, and July 9. The two girls left through a side door without paying for the cases of beer.

Police have not released the names of the suspects, but say they have been charged with theft.