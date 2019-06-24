< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police had previous run-in with Irving mom who said demons told her to kill son fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Police had previous run-in with Irving mom who said demons told her to kill son&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/police-had-previous-run-in-with-irving-mom-who-said-demons-told-her-to-kill-son" data-title="Police had previous run-in with Irving mom who said demons told her to kill son" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/police-had-previous-run-in-with-irving-mom-who-said-demons-told-her-to-kill-son" addthis:title="Police had previous run-in with Irving mom who said demons told her to kill son"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414915653-414540182"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Irving%20mother%20murder%20arrest_1561428882557.png_7440095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Irving%20mother%20murder%20arrest_1561428882557.png_7440095_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Irving%20mother%20murder%20arrest_1561428882557.png_7440095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Irving%20mother%20murder%20arrest_1561428882557.png_7440095_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Irving%20mother%20murder%20arrest_1561428882557.png_7440095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414915653-414540182" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Irving%20mother%20murder%20arrest_1561428882557.png_7440095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Irving%20mother%20murder%20arrest_1561428882557.png_7440095_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 26 2019 06:00PM CDT Irving mom arrested for murdering 8-year-old son
Irving mom accused of murder moved to DalCo jail style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/tisha%20sanchez_1561401893405.jpg_7436751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Irving mom accused of murder moved to DalCo jail</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>IRVING, Texas</strong> - There are new details about a previous case involving the Irving mother accused of murdering her 8-year-old son earlier this week because demons told her to.</p><p>According to an arrest affidavit from November 2018, police were called to a Ross in Irving after getting reports that Tisha Sanchez was holding a child by his neck.</p><p>Responding officers found that Sanchez had been holding her son, Joevani De La Pena, tightly by his shirt collar for almost 30 minutes, which was hurting him and almost choking him.</p><p>An officer told her to let go of him, but Sanchez reportedly refused, and when the officer pulled her away from her son, she tore the shirt "almost completely off of him."</p><p>The affidavit states Sanchez continued to go towards her son "in an aggressive manner."</p><p>When police tried to arrest her, she fought with them, and was described as "extremely aggressive," even kicking an officer and putting her hand on his gun.</p><p>Police said she was referred for a mental health evaluation, and CPS said the case was closed in January, and the boy remained with Sanchez.</p><p>Sanchez is accused of killing her son on June 23, and reportedly said demons told her to sacrifice him.</p><p>A relative told police she believes Sanchez smothered him with a pillow.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 