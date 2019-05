Related Headlines Terrell PD: pit bull attacked kids waiting for bus

- Terrell police were able to locate the pit bull that attacked eight children at a bus stop, and have arrested its owner.

The brown and white pit bull attacked the children, ages 5 to 11, who were waiting for a bus before school on Friday, May 10.

Police had asked the public to help them find the dog, and after receiving several tips, police were able to identify the dog’s owner as Kathy Fuller.

Fuller was located and arrested on an unrelated charge. After speaking with her, officers were able to find the dog, which was picked up by Terrell Animal Control.

Police then charged Fuller with interference with public duties and tampering with physical evidence, along with having a dangerous dog. Other related charges are still being investigated.

When the dog was picked up, it didn’t show any apparent signs of having rabies, so officials are optimistic the dog doesn’t have rabies.

Though nothing is being ruled out until the mandatory quarantine is complete.

This cases is still being investigated, and police say additional arrests could be made.

