Police arrest man wanted for two Arlington murders

Arlington police arrested a man on Thursday wanted in connection for the deaths of two people found in shallow graves.

Hector “Cholo” Acosta-Ojeda, 28, was taken into custody in Fort Worth. A severed head found over the weekend led Arlington police on Monday to the bodies of two people who were apparently executed.

Initial evidence leads cops to believe the killings may be drug related. The shallow graves were dug in a backyard of a home near AT&T Stadium.

Police had previously arrested one suspect, Mariano Sanchez. He told police he was forced to watch as Acosta-Ojeda dug the large hole in the backyard. Police say the bodies were of a man known as ‘Diablo’ and a 17-year-old girl who previously attended Sam Houston HS in Arlington.

Investigators believe both victims were intentionally targeted and were not randomly killed. Court documents say the killings likely involved a machete and were captured with a pink iPhone, which police recovered.

Witnesses told investigators Ojeda showed off the pictures and even bragged about the murders.