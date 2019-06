- Three people were shot at a South Dallas apartment complex Thursday night.

Police do not think the victims were the intended targets. Instead, they got caught in the crossfire of rival gangs.

According to the Dallas Police Department, several people in an SUV pulled into the Eban Village Apartments on Park Row around 10:20 p.m. They fired more than two dozen shots before driving away.

Responding officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Another man showed up at the hospital a short time later. There’s no word on their conditions.

Police think the shooting might be retaliation for a shooting on South Boulevard a few nights ago.