- The small plane that crashed into a McKinney home will be removed Saturday.

The NTSB and FAA are handling the investigation into why the plane went down in a McKinney neighborhood just west of the Aero Country Airport.

Two women were inside the aircraft at the time of the crash and taken to Baylor McKinney with injuries.

Friends of the two injured women say one woman was more seriously injured than the other, but they are asking for privacy and continued prayers.

The family who lives at the home the plane crashed into says they haven’t been allowed to go back inside their home since the crash, and they’re not sure when they’ll be able to go back home.

“Everybody’s safe. Everybody’s alive, at the end of the day we’re blessed. We’re blessed and we’re grateful to be alive,” said Marlon and Jamillah Foster.

Marlon and Jamillah, along with their three kids, haven’t been able to go inside their home on Black Bear Dr. since the plane crash Thursday night.

They stayed in a hotel and have been forced to buy essentials like clothes to get by.

The Fosters plan to stay with family temporarily as the investigation unfolds, but the plane is still sitting in their backyard.

“They said the pilot has to take care of the plane, so we have to wait for them to do whatever they’re going to do, but she’s in the hospital,” Marlon said.

Two women inside the plane were injured and had to be hospitalized.

Records show the plane had valid registration under Plano resident Pamela Parks, who holds a current pilot license.

A friend posting updates on Facebook says Parks suffered several broken bones and will have to undergo surgery. There is no word on the identity or condition of the other woman.

“They had neck braces on, but they were alive,” said neighbor Micki Ann Malvo. “One was an older lady. The other kind of younger looking. One of them was moving their hands and everything, so they were both moving so that's good to know.”

The Fosters say their 1-year-old son Joshua was just a few feet from the plane as it crashed into the home.

“Just imagine, he was over there when he was, and he took off running,” Marlon said. “A 1-year-old has the common sense to take off running to the couch from a crash.”

Joshua has a few scratches, but is physically okay otherwise.

“Now we’re worried about him sleeping because last night in the room, we put him by himself down, he wouldn’t let us put him down,” Marlon said. “He's startled, every little five minutes, he’s started.”

The FAA is investigating but hasn’t been able to determine yet why the plane crashed.

FAA officials say the NTSB will also be investigating.

The McKinney subdivision where the plane crashed has developed around the Aero County Airport, which has been in operation for decades. In 2017, two small planes collided in midair and killed three people. With this latest crash, some homeowners feel uneasy living under a flight path.

“It's sad that this is happening again within three years, and I think that's an issue,” said neighbor Dorthy Patrick.

In the meantime, the Foster family keeps coming by their home checking for any updates.

“Who has insurance for a plane flying into your home? That’s the first part of it, certain things aren’t going to be covered,” Jamillah added.

The McKinney Fire Department reports the plane is scheduled to be removed using a crane Saturday at 9 a.m.