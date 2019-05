- The small plane that crashed into a McKinney home on Thursday has been removed.

Crews were out Saturday morning using a crane to remove the plane, piece by piece.

The NTSB and FAA are handling the investigation into why the plane went down in a McKinney neighborhood just west of the Aero Country Airport.

Two women were inside the aircraft at the time of the crash. They were both taken to a local hospital.

Friends of the two injured women say one woman was more seriously injured than the other, but their conditions are not known at this time.