- A pilot had to land a small plane in a field in McKinney after having engine failure Saturday afternoon.

The plane landed in a field near 380 and Airport Dr.

The McKinney Fire Department reports the pilot successfully landed the plane in the field after an engine went out.

No injuries were reported, and all those inside the plane were able to get out on their own.

One lane of westbound 380 is closed at FM 1827 becuase of this incident.