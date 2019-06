The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has released pictures of two suspects who broke into several storage units earlier this month.

The thefts happened on June 16, at the A-Affordable Storage Facility on Highway 1187.

The two suspects arrived in a white SUV, before cutting the chain at the main entrance to get inside. They then broke into storage units.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jarvis at 817-884-3739.