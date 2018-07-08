PD: Off-duty Dallas officer shoots armed robbers at Whataburger

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jul 08 2018 10:18AM CDT

Updated: Jul 08 2018 10:55AM CDT

FORT WORTH - Police say an off-duty Dallas officer shot and arrested two armed-robbers at a Whataburger in Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

Fort Worth police say the shooting happened around 4:10 a.m. at a Whataburger located at 9501 White Settlement Road.

A man wearing a silver mask walked into the fast-food restaurant and pointed a gun at people inside of the business, according to a Fort Worth police report.

Police said the Dallas officer confronted the armed suspects outside of the restaurant and fired his weapon in the parking lot.

The off-duty Dallas officer  was not injured.

Both suspects were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where one was in serious condition and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The two suspects are now facing charges of aggravated robbery, Fort Worth police said.

Police also said the officer is an 11-year veteran at the Dallas Police Department.

No other injuries were reported.

