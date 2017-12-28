Parker County teen robbed while selling item

- A teenager who wanted to sell a hoverboard was robbed at gunpoint in Parker County.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old found a buyer on a smartphone app. He and his brother agreed to meet her on Christmas Eve in a convenience store parking lot on FM 730 in Azle.

After handing over the hoverboard, the woman allegedly pointed a gun at the teen and told him to “act like he had the money and to walk away or she would shoot.”

The suspect is described as either a white or Latino woman in her mid to late 20s. She had a large tattoo on the right side of her neck, long brown hair in a ponytail and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, cut jeans and boots.

She and another woman left in a late 90s model gold car, possibly a Dodge Stratus. It had plastic covering a broken passenger-side window.

"It's a shame that these suspects found it necessary to rob these young men on Christmas Eve," Sheriff Larry Fowler said. "We hope by distributing these photos that someone has the courage to come forward to do the right thing and report them."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 817-594—8845.