- A former high school football player is returning to the field where he was paralyzed to inspire young athletes.

Corey Borner has been working with teens at his football camp at DeSoto High School.

During a spring practice 10 years ago, the young defensive back took a hit and was paralyzed.

But after getting out of the hospital, he graduated and went on to college.

Borner has a positive attitude that's attracted pro athletes to his camp including former NFL running back Dominic Rhodes.

"What he's bringing, the positivity, the overall message he's delivering... I think you can't find it anywhere else because of the fact of what he's going through," Rhodes said.

"I just tell them to stay positive. You're going to have some hard times in life. That's life in general. Life is not going to be perfect. The only perfect is God's life. So you just continue on in life and everything will be okay," Borner said.

The 26-year-old has made it his mission to walk again. Proceeds from his camp will help him with his costs as he pursues that goal.