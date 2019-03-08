< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Owner of 'drug-infested' hotel near Dallas school pleads guilty Owner of 'drug-infested' hotel near Dallas school pleads guilty ‘drug-infested' hotel near Dallas school pleads guilty"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421897050.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421897050");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421897050-393772568"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421897050-393772568" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 02 2019 05:54PM CDT His sentencing is set for December 19, and he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.</p><p>Back in March, a judge approved a motion from federal prosecutors to shut down the Han Gil Hotel Town, which is less than 1000 feet from Herbert Marcus Elementary School.</p><p><strong>MORE:</strong> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/authorities-shut-down-drug-infested-hotel-near-dallas-school">Authorities shut down ‘drug-infested' hotel near Dallas school</a></p><p>According to the plea agreement, Mun admitted to charging dealers a "drug tax" that allowed them to sell cocaine, heroin, and meth inside the hotel rooms. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/judges-working-towards-dallas-county-bail-reform" title="Judges working towards Dallas County bail reform" data-articleId="421932427" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Judges_working_towards_Dallas_County_bai_0_7570249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Judges_working_towards_Dallas_County_bai_0_7570249_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Judges_working_towards_Dallas_County_bai_0_7570249_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Judges_working_towards_Dallas_County_bai_0_7570249_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Judges_working_towards_Dallas_County_bai_0_7570249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Steven Dial reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judges working towards Dallas County bail reform</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For more than a year, Dallas County has been figuring out what to do about its cash bail system.</p><p>There's still a battle about it in federal court. But some judges have decided to move forward with a change they proposed earlier this year.</p><p>Tiara Cooper’s first offense was in 2013. She faced three counts of forgery and spent 90 days in jail because she could not afford bail.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-officers-involved-in-death-of-man-in-custody-said-mocking-him-was-part-of-their-strategy" title="Dallas officers involved in death of man in custody said mocking him was part of their strategy" data-articleId="421896240" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Dallas_officers_involved_in_death_of_man_0_7569445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Dallas_officers_involved_in_death_of_man_0_7569445_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Dallas_officers_involved_in_death_of_man_0_7569445_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Dallas_officers_involved_in_death_of_man_0_7569445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Dallas_officers_involved_in_death_of_man_0_7569445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lynnanne Nguyen reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas officers involved in death of man in custody said mocking him was part of their strategy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 06:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Details of what Dallas police officers told internal affairs about the death of a man in their custody became public for the first time on Friday.</p><p>Tony Timpa called 911 for help in August 2016, saying he was schizophrenic and off his medication. The video shows officers restraining Timpa face down on the ground with handcuffs for more than 13 minutes, before he eventually lost consciousness and died.</p><p>The case has attracted national attention with body cam video that is disturbing because it shows officers mocking the man as he is being restrained. The body cam video and audio of police interviews were just released through a wrongful death lawsuit. Three officers involved in the deadly encounter were later cleared of criminal charges.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/expert-witness-list-gives-insight-into-amber-guyger-murder-trial" title="Expert witness list gives insight into Amber Guyger murder trial" data-articleId="421893734" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Expert_witness_list_gives_insight_into_A_0_7569531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Expert_witness_list_gives_insight_into_A_0_7569531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Expert_witness_list_gives_insight_into_A_0_7569531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Expert_witness_list_gives_insight_into_A_0_7569531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Expert_witness_list_gives_insight_into_A_0_7569531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shaun Rabb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Expert witness list gives insight into Amber Guyger murder trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 06:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>What now-fired Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger saw and how she saw it the night she shot and killed Botham Jean in his own South Side Flats apartment after mistaking him for an intruder will be a big part of her September murder trial.</p><p>When lawyers are gagged from talking, their public filings tell the story and show how the case will play out at trial.</p><p>First, Judge Tammy Kemp has to rule on the defense request to move the trial somewhere else. Former district attorney Faith Johnson will very likely have to take the witness stand. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="lottery-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘BOOM! I won!': 94-year-old veteran wins $6.5 million from lottery ticket he almost threw away id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judges-working-towards-dallas-county-bail-reform" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/SS%20080219%20Bail%20Reform%209p%20pkg_00.00.48.23_1564797917931.png_7570204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/SS%20080219%20Bail%20Reform%209p%20pkg_00.00.48.23_1564797917931.png_7570204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/SS%20080219%20Bail%20Reform%209p%20pkg_00.00.48.23_1564797917931.png_7570204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/SS%20080219%20Bail%20Reform%209p%20pkg_00.00.48.23_1564797917931.png_7570204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/SS%20080219%20Bail%20Reform%209p%20pkg_00.00.48.23_1564797917931.png_7570204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Judges working towards Dallas County bail reform</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-house-democrats-demand-release-of-bonnen-tape" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/S_TEXAS%20HOUSE%20SPEAKER_BONNEN%204A_KDFWe917_146_mxf_00.00.01.05_1564795766842.png_7569964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/S_TEXAS%20HOUSE%20SPEAKER_BONNEN%204A_KDFWe917_146_mxf_00.00.01.05_1564795766842.png_7569964_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/S_TEXAS%20HOUSE%20SPEAKER_BONNEN%204A_KDFWe917_146_mxf_00.00.01.05_1564795766842.png_7569964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/S_TEXAS%20HOUSE%20SPEAKER_BONNEN%204A_KDFWe917_146_mxf_00.00.01.05_1564795766842.png_7569964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/S_TEXAS%20HOUSE%20SPEAKER_BONNEN%204A_KDFWe917_146_mxf_00.00.01.05_1564795766842.png_7569964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas House Democrats demand release of Bonnen tape</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/boom-i-won-94-year-old-veteran-wins-65-million-from-lottery-ticket-he-almost-threw-away" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lottery&#x20;balls&#x20;are&#x20;seen&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;box&#x20;at&#x20;Kavanagh&#x20;Liquors&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Lorenzo&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘BOOM! I won!': 94-year-old veteran wins $6.5 million from lottery ticket he almost threw away</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/owner-of-drug-infested-hotel-near-dallas-school-pleads-guilty" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Owner of ‘drug-infested' hotel near Dallas school pleads guilty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-officers-involved-in-death-of-man-in-custody-said-mocking-him-was-part-of-their-strategy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/P_TONY%20TIMPA%20PRESSER%20530P_00.00.04.25_1564785977812.png_7569400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/P_TONY%20TIMPA%20PRESSER%20530P_00.00.04.25_1564785977812.png_7569400_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/P_TONY%20TIMPA%20PRESSER%20530P_00.00.04.25_1564785977812.png_7569400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/P_TONY%20TIMPA%20PRESSER%20530P_00.00.04.25_1564785977812.png_7569400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/P_TONY%20TIMPA%20PRESSER%20530P_00.00.04.25_1564785977812.png_7569400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas officers involved in death of man in custody said mocking him was part of their strategy</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> News
Local
Texas
US & World
Politics
Business
Consumer
Health
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Allergies
Alerts
Closings
4 Your Safety
Share Photos Only On FOX 4
Good Day
FOX 4 Features
Lone Star Adventures
Trackdown
Investigations
Basic Training Podcast
Sports
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
FC Dallas
Colleges
High School About Us
Contact Us
Links from On Air
Anchors and Reporters
TV Listings
Station History
FAQ
Work For Us More</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox4DFW"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX4"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:kdfw@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=RSS_FEED&siteId=200007"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox4news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox4news"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-dallas-fort-worth/id376817521?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxkdfw&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 WAPP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-kdfw-wapp/id506375544?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kdfw.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 Fastlane</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox4-fastlane/id1137221117?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trafficcast.trafficcarma.kdfw_prod&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a 