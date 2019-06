- A round of storms blew through North Texas early Wednesday and more are expected later in the day.

While the storms overnight were not severe, they did come with a lot of lightning and cause some damage.

A shoe store in downtown Wills Point in Van Zandt County was damaged. FOX 4 storm tracker Ronnie Wallace shared pictures of the damage.

Damage to the shoe store in Wills Point from morning storms. Likely from 50-55 mph winds.

Courtesy: Ronnie Wallace pic.twitter.com/mSUUtKhcW1 — Evan Andrews (@EvanAndrewsFox4) June 19, 2019

Other photos shared with FOX 4 shows quite a lightning show as the storms moved into Grand Prairie near Highway 161 just north of Interstate 30.

Lots of wind and lightning as storms push through the area this morning. @EvanAndrewsFox4 will have to latest @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/SkY30tFjH4 — FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) June 19, 2019

The storms had winds greater than 30 miles an hour. They were likely around 50 to 55 miles per hour when they hit in Van Zandt County.

FOX 4 Weather meteorologists say there is a chance of severe weather with wind, hail and possible tornados Wednesday evening between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Although the storms will not reach everyone in North Texas, the ones that form could be rough.