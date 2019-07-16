< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story418525801" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418525801" data-article-version="1.0">Outdoor activities continue despite North Texas heat advisory</h1>
</header> continue despite North Texas heat advisory"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418525801.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418525801");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418525801_418529064_152971"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418525801_418529064_152971";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418529064","video":"584948","title":"Outdoor%20activities%20continue%20despite%20North%20Texas%20heat%20advisory","caption":"Lynnanne%20Nguyen%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2FOutdoor_activities_continue_despite_Nort_0_7527402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2FOutdoor_activities_continue_despite_North_Texas__584948_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657927178%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dn_4bMkVldjIeot4BaynzZ5kMv8c","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Foutdoor-activities-continue-despite-north-texas-heat-advisory%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3PBLHXJjksAVHVmenPSKXA6Bwik2ErPWYXKCya5F6FPbdRKEhGvxUkL9Q"}},"createDate":"Jul 16 2019 06:19PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418525801_418529064_152971",video:"584948",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Outdoor_activities_continue_despite_Nort_0_7527402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Lynnanne%2520Nguyen%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/16/Outdoor_activities_continue_despite_North_Texas__584948_1800.mp4?Expires=1657927178&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=n_4bMkVldjIeot4BaynzZ5kMv8c",eventLabel:"Outdoor%20activities%20continue%20despite%20North%20Texas%20heat%20advisory-418529064",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Foutdoor-activities-continue-despite-north-texas-heat-advisory%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3PBLHXJjksAVHVmenPSKXA6Bwik2ErPWYXKCya5F6FPbdRKEhGvxUkL9Q"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/outdoor-activities-continue-despite-north-texas-heat-advisory?fbclid=IwAR3PBLHXJjksAVHVmenPSKXA6Bwik2ErPWYXKCya5F6FPbdRKEhGvxUkL9Q">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:06PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-418525801"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:19PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:20PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418525801-418525767" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418525801" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The first heat advisory of the summer in North Texas isn’t keeping everyone indoors.</p> <p>Members of the Blue Knights Drum and Bugle Corps spent Tuesday rehearsing outside at Krum High School all afternoon to get ready for an upcoming show.</p> <p>The Denver-based Blue Knights travel all across the country to perform shows, so they’re used to different climates. But they still say there’s really no way to prepare for the Texas heat.</p> <p>“It is far different, our first four days we dealt with snow and now we’re dealing with this 100-plus heat,” said Caleb Florence. “So it is far different than what we’re used to but we’re going to make it work.”</p> <p>But even with a heat advisory in effect and heat indices in the hundreds, the Blue Knights have a show in just two days to prep for.</p> <p>“It’s very hard. They give us lots of breaks, but Texas heat is just something entirely different,” said David Johnson. “It’s different playing in 90 degree heat in Utah or something, but you come to Texas, it’s like 110 heat advisory. You just have to take breaks every half an hour because it’s so hot.”</p> <p>There’s plenty of water, sunscreen and breaks to take on the long hours in the heat.</p> <p>“Typically you might wake up at 8 or 9 a.m. and then you’ll practice for 12 hours a day. You’ll have three, four hour blocks every day out on the field, either working out or working on your visuals or playing,” Johnson said.</p> <p>The heat also affects roofers with Quick Roofing, who got a jump start on their day at around 7 a.m. in Lake Highlands, where crews are still in high demand from last month’s severe storms.</p> <p>“It affects it tremendously because typically a job like this would be done in one day. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/texas-wesleyan-university-helps-kids-continue-learning-during-summer-break" title="Texas Wesleyan University helps kids continue learning during summer break" data-articleId="418521771" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Texas Wesleyan University helps kids continue learning during summer break</h4>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Texas_Wesleyan_University_helps_kids_con_0_7527501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Texas_Wesleyan_University_helps_kids_con_0_7527501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Texas_Wesleyan_University_helps_kids_con_0_7527501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Texas_Wesleyan_University_helps_kids_con_0_7527501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Texas_Wesleyan_University_helps_kids_con_0_7527501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dionne Anglin reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas Wesleyan University helps kids continue learning during summer break</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:43PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:20PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Some children who live near Fort Worth's Texas Wesleyan University campus are getting free summertime tutoring.</p><p>The one-on-one training is focused on reading and writing, and every student there has a different reason for needing extra help.</p><p>Although summer vacation is a welcomed break from the classroom, it can sometimes take a toll on students who face challenges. The collaboration at TWU is providing the perfect answer to that dilemma.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ross-perot-remembered-at-private-services-in-dallas" title="Ross Perot remembered at private services in Dallas" data-articleId="418505031" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Ross_Perot_remembered_at_private_service_0_7527345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Ross_Perot_remembered_at_private_service_0_7527345_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Ross_Perot_remembered_at_private_service_0_7527345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Ross_Perot_remembered_at_private_service_0_7527345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Ross_Perot_remembered_at_private_service_0_7527345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Air Force conducted an F-16 flyover in the missing man formation for the graveside service of North Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ross Perot remembered at private services in Dallas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Air Force conducted an F-16 flyover in the missing man formation for the graveside service of North Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot.</p><p>The service was held Tuesday morning at a Dallas cemetery and was followed by an afternoon memorial at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas. Both services were private but the church service was livestreamed.</p><p>Ross Perot Jr. looked back at the legacy of his father during the afternoon service.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jurors-watch-video-in-ex-mesquite-officers-second-shooting-trial" title="Jurors watch video in ex-Mesquite officer's second shooting trial" data-articleId="418460455" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Jurors_watch_video_in_ex_Mesquite_office_0_7527342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Jurors_watch_video_in_ex_Mesquite_office_0_7527342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Jurors_watch_video_in_ex_Mesquite_office_0_7527342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Jurors_watch_video_in_ex_Mesquite_office_0_7527342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Jurors_watch_video_in_ex_Mesquite_office_0_7527342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Natalie Solis reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jurors watch video in ex-Mesquite officer's second shooting trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 01:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The re-trial of a former Mesquite police officer continued Tuesday with testimony from the unarmed man he shot twice in the back.</p><p>The defense questioned Lyndo Jones. Former Officer Derick Wiley approached him in his pickup truck in 2017 because he thought he was a burglar.</p><p>Jones’ testimony wrapped up on Tuesday. He admitted he was high on cocaine and marijuana at the time. He said he tried to get away because there was someone with a gun and spotlight in his face. He claims he didn’t know Wiley was a cop.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> href="/news/outdoor-activities-continue-despite-north-texas-heat-advisory"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_NTX HEAT ADVISORY 6P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Outdoor activities continue despite North Texas heat advisory</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-wesleyan-university-helps-kids-continue-learning-during-summer-break"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_TEXAS WESLEYAN LITERACY TRAINING 530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas Wesleyan University helps kids continue learning during summer break</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ross-perot-remembered-at-private-services-in-dallas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/S_ROSS%20PEROT%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.07.29_1563313181739.jpg_7526928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Outdoor activities continue despite North Texas heat advisory</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-wesleyan-university-helps-kids-continue-learning-during-summer-break" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas Wesleyan University helps kids continue learning during summer break</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ross-perot-remembered-at-private-services-in-dallas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/S_ROSS%20PEROT%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.07.29_1563313181739.jpg_7526928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/S_ROSS%20PEROT%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.07.29_1563313181739.jpg_7526928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/S_ROSS%20PEROT%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.07.29_1563313181739.jpg_7526928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/S_ROSS%20PEROT%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.07.29_1563313181739.jpg_7526928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/S_ROSS%20PEROT%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.07.29_1563313181739.jpg_7526928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ross Perot remembered at private services in Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/man-allegedly-kills-17-year-old-girl-and-posts-grisly-photos-of-her-body-online-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bianca&#x20;Devins&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;family&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;the&#x20;Instagram&#x20;app&#x20;displayed&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;screen&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;cell&#x20;phone&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;by&#x20;Williams-Devins&#x20;Family&#x20;and&#x20;Fabian&#x20;Sommer&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man allegedly kills 17-year-old girl and posts grisly photos of her body online, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/gators-congregate-in-swampy-area-of-louisiana" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gators congregate in swampy area of Louisiana</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 