Order issued to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets in United States
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Mar 13 2019 01:38PM CDT
Video Posted Mar 13 2019 09:28PM CDT
Updated Mar 13 2019 09:34PM CDT data-image="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Order issued to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets in United States&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/ordered-issued-to-ground-all-boeing-737-max-8-and-9-jets-in-united-states" data-title="Order issued to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets in United States" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/ordered-issued-to-ground-all-boeing-737-max-8-and-9-jets-in-united-states" addthis:title="Order issued to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets in United States"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394653945");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error href="/news/u-s-world/much-of-world-bans-boeing-jet-involved-in-ethiopia-crash-planes-still-flying-in-us"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/11/P-ETHIOPIA%20PLANE%20CRASH%20UPDATE%205P_KDFWaa8b_146.mxf_00.00.48.28_1552352344164.png_6880564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Much of world bans Boeing jet in Ethiopia crash</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-world/growing-number-of-boeing-max-8-planes-grounded-after-crash"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/11/Getty%20Boeing%20737%20Max_1552305668625.jpg_6878653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Growing number of Boeing Max 8 planes grounded</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian airliner that killed 157 people, a reversal for the U.S. after federal aviation regulators had maintained it had no data to show the jets are unsafe.</p><p>Both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, which are headquartered in North Texas, fly the aircraft. Footage from SKY4 showed a Southwest Boeing 737 Max 8 being towed away from a gate at Dallas Love Field after it landed Wednesday afternoon.</p><p>The decision came hours after Canada joined some 40 other countries in barring the Max 8 from its airspace, saying satellite tracking data showed possible but unproven similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines crash and a previous crash involving the model five months ago. The U.S., one of the last holdouts, also grounded a larger version of the plane, the Max 9.</p><p>Daniel Elwell, acting head of the FAA, said enhanced satellite images and new evidence gathered on the ground led his agency to order the jets out of the air. The data, he said, linked the behavior and flight path of the Ethiopian Airlines Max 8 to data from the crash of a Lion Air jet that plunged into the Java Sea and killed 187 people in October.</p><p>"Evidence we found on the ground made it even more likely that the flight path was very close to Lion Air's," Elwell told reporters on a conference call Wednesday.</p><p>American Airlines has 24 Max 8 planes in its fleet. Southwest Airlines has 34 Max 8 jets.</p><p>American said it has “the utmost confidence in our fleet, which is flown by our highly-trained pilots and maintained by our highly-skilled maintenance team.” American said it's working to “make every effort to rebook customers as quickly as possible." Customers will also be allowed to get a full refund.</p><p>Southwest Airlines said the Max 8 planes account for less than 5 percent of the airline's daily flights.</p><p>“The Safety of our Customers and Employees is our uncompromising priority, and today's action reflects the commitment to supporting the current investigations and regulatory concerns,” Southwest said in a statement.</p><p>Southwest said it remains confident in the airliner after completing more than 88,000 flight hours over 41,000 flights, but it supports the FAA's decision. Passengers booked on a cancelled flight can rebook with no penalty or fare increases within the next 14 days.</p><p>A number of passengers who were on Flight 1330 from Phoenix to Dallas Love Field on Wednesday were not aware of the FAA directive and had no idea they were flying on one of planes ordered to be grounded immediately.</p><p>“I mean I think it’s the right thing to do. I think it’s a safe thing until they figure out what’s going on with it, because they don’t know,” said passenger Glenn Peck.</p><p>Another passenger said she had mixed feelings after the grounding.</p><p>“It made me feel safe on one hand, but now it makes me question what is Southwest flying?” said Katie Warpinski.</p><p>One woman wondered about the chain reaction of canceled flights because of aircraft being put temporarily out of service.</p><p>“I wish I would have known that sooner, I’m from Missouri and I have to be back home tonight and go to work tomorrow,” said Debbi Duley.</p><p>President Donald Trump, who announced the grounding, was briefed Wednesday on new developments in the investigation by Elwell and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and they determined the planes should be grounded, the White House said. Trump spoke afterward with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg and Boeing signed on.</p><p>“Airlines are agreeing with us,” President Trump said. “The safety of the American people and all people is our paramount concern.”</p><p>"At the end of the day, it is a decision that has the full support of the secretary, the president and the FAA as an agency," Elwell said.</p><p>Flight attendants also began calling for the ground of the 737 Max. Lori Bassani is with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants which reps American Airlines crews.</p><p>“If there is just an inkling or anything at all that we think might not be safe with that plane, then we want to make sure to protect our crews and our passengers and of course the airspace,” Bassani said.</p><p>Lyn Montgomery is president of the TWU Local 556, the union that represents 17,000 Southwest flight attendants. It had already negotiated to allow its members not to work on the Max if they didn't feel comfortable.</p><p>“I think the company took a serious tone, but it has seemed to take a long time for them to take action,” Montgomery said. “In fact, they're only taking an action because of the governmental order.”</p><p>Meanwhile, pilot unions are aligned more with the airlines. They expressed confidence if there was an issue with the 737 Max it was one they could overcome with training.</p><p>“If something went awry like it did with Lion Air, we had every bit of information on how to combat that,” said Capt. Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association. “But we understand the regulators’ decision to take a timeout and park the airplane out of an abundance of caution.”</p><p>Boeing issued a statement saying it supported the FAA's decision even though it "continues to have full confidence in the safety of the 737 MAX." The company also said it had itself recommended the suspension of the Max fleet after consultations with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.</p><p>"We are supporting this proactive step out of an abundance of caution," Boeing said.</p><p>The growing number of countries joining the ban put the FAA in a difficult position, said Peter Goelz, a former managing director of the NTSB who is now an aviation consultant. He said the FAA, which certified the 737 Max as airworthy and has been the lead regulatory body for the airplane, prides itself on making data-driven decisions and not based on "anecdotes or political pressures."</p><p>Goelz said Trump likely was feeling pressure from Congress and the public to step in.</p><p>"There's probably nobody in the administration who's got more of a sensitive ear to cable television," said Goelz.</p><p>The FAA is also certain to be looking into anonymous reports from at pilots of at least two U.S. flights who wrote about problems last year in a NASA database, Goelz said.</p><p>The pilots reported that an automated system seemed to cause their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes to tilt down suddenly. The pilots said that soon after engaging the autopilot, the nose tilted down sharply. Man critically injured after crashing into Fort Worth church
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Mar 15 2019 05:57PM CDT
A man was hospitalized after crashing into a Fort Worth church.
The crash happened Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Church on Kimberly Lane.
Police say a man somehow lost control of his truck and crashed into the church. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Time card, police training records ordered for Amber Guyger's court hearing
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Mar 15 2019 05:45PM CDT
The fired Dallas police officer charged with murdering her upstairs neighbor is scheduled to appear in court again Monday.
The Dallas County District Attorney's Office issued subpoenas for two witnesses in the Amber Guyger investigation.
One is a lieutenant who handled Guyger's time card for the pay period before the shooting. That request likely deals with Guyger's work hours and overtime.

Sketch of suspect in North Richland Hills police cold case shooting released
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Mar 15 2019 05:42PM CDT
Updated Mar 15 2019 05:43PM CDT
North Richland Hills police on Friday released a sketch in a cold case, hoping to find the serial bank robber accused of shooting an officer 16 years ago.
The drawing, based on DNA in the case, shows what the gunman might have looked like at the time.
Officer Jeff Garner was shot in March 2003 while chasing a bank robbery suspect. He was hit in the ankle and made a full recovery. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man critically injured after crashing into Fort Worth church</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 05:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was hospitalized after crashing into a Fort Worth church.</p><p>The crash happened Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Church on Kimberly Lane.</p><p>Police say a man somehow lost control of his truck and crashed into the church. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/time-card-police-training-records-ordered-for-amber-guygers-court-hearing" title="Time card, police training records ordered for Amber Guyger's court hearing" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/08/V-AMBER%20GUYGER%20HEARING%206A_00.00.01.17_1546971718599.png_6602108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/08/V-AMBER%20GUYGER%20HEARING%206A_00.00.01.17_1546971718599.png_6602108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Time card, police training records ordered for Amber Guyger's court hearing"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/08/V-AMBER%20GUYGER%20HEARING%206A_00.00.01.17_1546971718599.png_6602108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/08/V-AMBER%20GUYGER%20HEARING%206A_00.00.01.17_1546971718599.png_6602108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Time card, police training records ordered for Amber Guyger's court hearing"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Time card, police training records ordered for Amber Guyger's court hearing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 05:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The fired Dallas police officer charged with murdering her upstairs neighbor is scheduled to appear in court again Monday.</p><p>The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office issued subpoenas for two witnesses in the Amber Guyger investigation.</p><p>One is a lieutenant who handled Guyger's time card for the pay period before the shooting. That request likely deals with Guyger's work hours and overtime.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sketch-of-suspect-in-north-richland-hills-police-cold-case-shooting-released" title="Sketch of suspect in North Richland Hills police cold case shooting released" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/986%206PHEAD-NRHPD%20COLD%20CASE_00.00.00.29_1552689780177.png_6898436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/986%206PHEAD-NRHPD%20COLD%20CASE_00.00.00.29_1552689780177.png_6898436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Sketch of suspect in North Richland Hills police cold case shooting released"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/986%206PHEAD-NRHPD%20COLD%20CASE_00.00.00.29_1552689780177.png_6898436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/986%206PHEAD-NRHPD%20COLD%20CASE_00.00.00.29_1552689780177.png_6898436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Sketch of suspect in North Richland Hills police cold case shooting released"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sketch of suspect in North Richland Hills police cold case shooting released</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 05:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>North Richland Hills police on Friday released a sketch in a cold case, hoping to find the serial bank robber accused of shooting an officer 16 years ago.</p><p>The drawing, based on DNA in the case, shows what the gunman might have looked like at the time.</p><p>Officer Jeff Garner was shot in March 2003 while chasing a bank robbery suspect. He was hit in the ankle and made a full recovery.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/mom-creates-heat-stroke-awareness-campaign-after-teen-sons-hiking-death"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/P-BOY%20SCOUTS%20WRONGFUL%20DEATH%20_00.00.18.06_1552688235550.png_6897963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="REID COMITA BOY SCOUTS WRONGFUL DEATH"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom creates heat stroke awareness campaign after teen son's hiking death</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-educators-working-with-lawmakers-on-public-education-funding-improvement"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/P-EDUCATION%20COMMITTEE%20CHAIRMAN%20_00.00.17.15_1552686945527.png_6898207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-EDUCATION COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN _00.00.17.15_1552686945527.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local educators working with lawmakers on public education funding improvement</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/health/study-more-1-egg-day-could-increase-risk-for-heart-disease"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/03/15/AustinGCT_Eggs_1-5c8bf444dd173300c1251da5_1_Mar_15_2019_18_57_33_poster_1552676297572_6897064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A man holds an egg during a cooking demonstration. 