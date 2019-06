Oncor says the goal is to have nearly all power back on in Dallas County by Wednesday afternoon.

There were still more than 27,000 homes and businesses without power in Dallas County as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. At the peak on Sunday, there were more than 300,000 without power after a line of severe storms moved through.

Outside help arrived Tuesday as 2,500 electrical workers from 11 states arrived to assist Oncor workers in the restoration process.

“There’s a ton of people, a ton of trucks out there, so it looks like they’re working as hard as they can,” said Jacy Rader, who was still without power as of Tuesday.

Oncor says workers have had to rebuild some damaged power poles from scratch, which has added to the delay in restoring power.

The outage is also having an impact on businesses. Some restaurant owners say they’ve had to remain closed for days or throw out food.

Cane Rosso in East Dallas said burglars took advantage of the situation. They said there was a break-in and their safe was stolen after the restaurant lost power and had to close Sunday.

The bulk of the remaining outages are in East Dallas and North Dallas.