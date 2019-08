Related Headlines Dorian strengthens to Cat 3 major hurricane

Oncor crews deployed to Florida on Friday to help with Hurricane Dorian recovery ahead of landfall.

Oncor sent more than 100 employees and contractors as part of a mutual assistance effort to have power restoration resources in place. Oncor said all of people volunteered to help after Florida’s largest utility company activated their emergency response plan.

During these type of situations, crews focus on replacing broken power poles, restringing downed power lines and clearing out downed trees.

Oncor crews are headed to Tampa at the moment but that could always change depending on the storm’s path. They could potentially be there for up to two weeks.

The National Hurricane Center says the Category 2 storm is expected to strengthen into a Category 4. It could be potentially catastrophic with winds of 130 miles per hour.

The storm is on track to make landfall on Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia. No immediate mass evacuations have been ordered.

The Oncor crews will stop in Mississippi on Friday night and then continue their journey on Saturday.