- MedStar crews treated several people for heat-related illnesses Wednesday, including a child who was left in a hot car.

The temperature in Fort Worth reached a high of 96 degrees Wednesday, making it the hottest days of the year so far.

MedStar said the heat prompted seven calls about people suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. All seven patients needed to be taken to the hospital.

Also on Wednesday, paramedics got a call about a child who was left in a hot car. Fortunately, the child was rescued and did not need to be hospitalized.

With summer approaching and the temperatures rising, MedStar officials are reminding people to take steps to avoid heat-related illnesses.

People should drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and stay in a place where there is plenty of circulation, especially if there is no air conditioning.

Those who need to be out in the heat should wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a hat. They should also take breaks during the hot day, especially if they start to feel light-headed.

Last, everyone should be checking on loved ones including children and the elderly.

