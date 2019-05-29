< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/usaworld">US & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/congressman-burgess-discusses-immigration-enforcement">Congressman Burgess discusses immigration enforcement</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas/police-fake-dea-agents-went-to-pearland-home-claiming-to-have-search-warrant"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police: Fake DEA agents went to Pearland home claiming to have search warrant"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas/police-fake-dea-agents-went-to-pearland-home-claiming-to-have-search-warrant">Police: Fake DEA agents went to Pearland home claiming to have search warrant</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NWS to survey damage from several reported tornadoes in North Texas"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas">NWS to survey damage from several reported tornadoes in North Texas</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father">Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/congressman-burgess-discusses-immigration-enforcement">Congressman Burgess discusses immigration enforcement</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas/police-fake-dea-agents-went-to-pearland-home-claiming-to-have-search-warrant">Police: Fake DEA agents went to Pearland home claiming to have search warrant</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas">NWS to survey damage from several reported tornadoes in North Texas</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father">Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/weather/quiet-thursdayfor-now-">Quiet Thursday...For Now!</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/recipes/earl-grey-milk-tea-wtapioca">Earl Grey Milk Tea w/Tapioca</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/forecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/allergies">Allergies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/4yoursafety">4 Your Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/pics">Share Photos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-onlyonfox" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-onlyonfox" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Only on FOX 4</a> <ul id="drop-nav-onlyonfox" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">FOX 4 Features</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/about" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/links">Links from On Air</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/staff">Anchors and Reporters</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/entertainment/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/history">Station History</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/faq">FAQ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/workhere">Work For Us</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409803603" data-article-version="1.0">NWS to survey damage from several reported tornadoes in North Texas</h1> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> addthis:title="NWS to survey damage from several reported tornadoes in North Texas"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409803603.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409803603");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409803603_409814744_160806"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="409814744" data-video-posted-date="May 30 2019 09:52AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Video_shows_tornadoes_in_Kemp__Canton____0_7330093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Video shows tornadoes in Kemp, Canton & Rockwall</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="409795033" data-video-posted-date="May 30 2019 08:32AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Parts_of_Canton_hit_hard_by_tornado_0_7328961_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Parts of Canton hit hard by tornado</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="409796309" data-video-posted-date="May 30 2019 08:36AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Homes_damaged_by_tornado_in_Kaufman_Coun_0_7329243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Homes damaged by tornado in Kaufman County</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="3" data-playlist-id="409813468" data-video-posted-date="May 30 2019 09:46AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Strong_winds_uproot_trees__cause_damage__0_7330091_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Strong winds uproot trees, cause damage in Fort Worth</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 30 2019 08:57AM CDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 09:52AM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 10:44AM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Reported tornado in Kemp near Cedar Creek Country Club (Photo: Brandon Smith)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Reported tornado in Kemp near Cedar Creek Country Club (Photo: Brandon Smith)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409803603-409696956" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Reported tornado in Kemp near Cedar Creek Country Club (Photo: Brandon Smith)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Reported tornado in Kemp near Cedar Creek Country Club (Photo: Brandon Smith)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409803603" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - Teams from the National Weather Service will be out surveying the damage to determine how many tornadoes hit North Texas Wednesday.</p><p>The NWS will focus on Denton, Rockwall, Kemp, Mabank and Canton. They have already confirmed an EF-1 tornado in the Heritage Trace subdivision in north Fort Worth.</p><p>The city best known for its monthly flea markets may have been the hardest hit. Canton, located 60 miles east of Dallas, suffered heavy damage.</p><p>Businesses in the center of town near the intersection of state highways 19 and 64 were torn apart, shattering glass and scattering debris. Crews worked overtime to clear the debris from people’s homes. The storm uprooted huge trees and one homeowner told FOX 4 his mom’s car was crushed.</p><p>“It wasn’t super loud, but you could just hear a crunching,” said Billy Bateman. “And you could feel like suction — like literally feel it like it was sucking outwards.”</p><p>Neighbors had to work quickly to cover their roofs with tarps because as soon as the tornado passed, it started raining heavily. Now crews are out fixing power lines.</p><p>Thankfully, there were no reports of any serious injuries. People were able to find a safe spot during the storm, including employees who took shelter in a bathroom at a local gas station that took a hard it.</p><p>“You know, I’m a very positive person. You know, everybody is great and everything can be rebuilt. We just got through painting the store yesterday. So we’re going to get another fresh coat of paint here soon,” said Kevin Deibert, the owner of Mr. D’s gas station.</p><p>At least one tornado touched down in southern Kaufman County. The towns of Kemp and Mabank had a couple of dozen homes damaged or destroyed.</p><p>A portion of the garage was ripped away from a home on Country Club Drive in Kemp. The 93-year-old homeowner said she took cover in her bathroom as a tornado hit her neighborhood.</p><p>Her grandson, who lives a few doors down, described the experience as traumatic. He actually saw the tornado forming.</p><p>“I was standing in my front driveway and saw the rotation starting in the clouds, just on the back side of the golf course. I tried to get in through the house to the other side to catch video of it and as it started to come down across the country club too much debris started flying around. I had to take cover and duck back inside,” said Anthony Mercer. “It’s just like they normally say, you know. You hear the train sound and the roaring and that’ exactly what happened.”</p><p>Remarkably, Mercer’s house was not damaged. His grandmother stayed at a hotel because the power in the neighborhood was out until about 3:30 a.m.</p><p>Kaufman County emergency officials said only one person in the county suffered minor injuries because of Wednesday’s storms. That person was treated and released without needing to go to the hospital.</p><p>Local officers and state troopers are now watching out for any looters who might try to come into the neighborhood near the country club.</p><p>In far north Fort Worth, winds up to 90 mph from an EF-1 tornado uprooted trees, tossed yard furniture around and knocked down fences. At least one trampoline ended up on top of a house. Rooftops and some windows were damaged in a subdivision near Interstate 35 and Heritage Trace.</p><p>Again there were no reports of serious injuries in Tarrant County. People were able to take cover inside their homes as the storms passed through. Some of them described the terrifying moments.</p><p>“It was very quiet and then all of a sudden I knew there was something because I heard it,” said Katy Brakemier.</p><p>“Really was surprised because I think it just came through right this little corridor,” added Jim Song.</p><p>After the storm passed, neighbors immediately started helping each other remove debris and cover affected areas. Dallas man cited for falsely reporting missing child; sparking Amber Alert
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 29 2019 10:11PM CDT

Dallas police cited the father who falsely reported his 4-year-old son missing over the weekend and sparked a massive search. Investigators say the man told police his vehicle was stolen Sunday from South Buckner Boulevard near Bruton Road about 6 p.m. with his son, Fermin Fuentes, inside. The car turned up several hours later in Southeast Dallas. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas man cited for falsely reporting missing child; sparking Amber Alert</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas police cited the father who falsely reported his 4-year-old son missing over the weekend and sparked a massive search.</p><p>Investigators say the man told police his vehicle was stolen Sunday from South Buckner Boulevard near Bruton Road about 6 p.m. with his son, Fermin Fuentes, inside.</p><p>The car turned up several hours later in Southeast Dallas. Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father
By Lisa Fernandez, KTVU
Posted May 30 2019 08:28AM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 09:03AM CDT

A daughter and son-in-law suspected of killing an elderly father and dismembering his body in California have been arrested in China and returned to the United States to face prosecution. On Thursday, the Loundon County Sheriff in Virginia released photos of 44-year-old Douglas Lomas and 35-year-old Stephanie Ching being held in their custody on suspicion of homicide. It wasn't immediately clear why they were being at at this particular jail. Beto O'Rourke in Dallas Thursday to campaign, discuss immigration reform
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 30 2019 07:11AM CDT

One of the two Texans running for president is back in the state Thursday to talk about immigration reform. Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke will be at an Uptown Dallas at Casa Komali to host a roundtable talk on the issue. On Wednesday, O'Rourke released his proposal for reform. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Beto O'Rourke in Dallas Thursday to campaign, discuss immigration reform</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:11AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of the two Texans running for president is back in the state Thursday to talk about immigration reform.</p><p>Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke will be at an Uptown Dallas at Casa Komali to host a roundtable talk on the issue.</p><p>On Wednesday, O’Rourke released his proposal for reform. He is calling on Congress to pass a sweeping rewrite of this country’s immigration laws.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/congressman-burgess-discusses-immigration-enforcement"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/S-MICHAEL%20BURGESS%20BORDER%20VISIT_00.00.01.20_1559228944857.png_7329953_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="S-MICHAEL BURGESS BORDER VISIT_00.00.01.20_1559228944857.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Congressman Burgess discusses immigration enforcement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/police-fake-dea-agents-went-to-pearland-home-claiming-to-have-search-warrant"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pearland Police Department" title="fakedea_1559224631247-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Fake DEA agents went to Pearland home claiming to have search warrant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Reported tornado in Kemp near Cedar Creek Country Club (Photo: Brandon Smith)" title="Reported tornado at Cedar Creek Country Club_1559177306098.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NWS to survey damage from several reported tornadoes in North Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Stephanie Ching (left) and Douglas Lomas are being held in Loundon County, Virgnia after they were charged with the death of Ching's father, Benedict Ching of San Francisco. Photo: Loundon County Sheriff. " title="StephanieChing Douglas Lomas_1559223358175.JPG-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/police-fake-dea-agents-went-to-pearland-home-claiming-to-have-search-warrant" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pearland&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Fake DEA agents went to Pearland home claiming to have search warrant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Reported&#x20;tornado&#x20;in&#x20;Kemp&#x20;near&#x20;Cedar&#x20;Creek&#x20;Country&#x20;Club&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Brandon&#x20;Smith&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NWS to survey damage from several reported tornadoes in North Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stephanie&#x20;Ching&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Douglas&#x20;Lomas&#x20;are&#x20;being&#x20;held&#x20;in&#x20;Loundon&#x20;County&#x2c;&#x20;Virgnia&#x20;after&#x20;they&#x20;were&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;death&#x20;of&#x20;Ching&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;father&#x2c;&#x20;Benedict&#x20;Ching&#x20;of&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Loundon&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/quiet-thursdayfor-now-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Quiet_Thursday___For_Now__0_7329235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Quiet_Thursday___For_Now__0_7329235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Quiet_Thursday___For_Now__0_7329235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Quiet_Thursday___For_Now__0_7329235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Quiet_Thursday___For_Now__0_7329235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Quiet Thursday...For Now!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-muddles-waters-over-russia-election-help" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;bids&#x20;farewell&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;troops&#x20;at&#x20;Joint&#x20;Base&#x20;Elmendorf-Richardson&#x2c;&#x20;Friday&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;boards&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;One&#x20;in&#x20;Anchorage&#x2e;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump muddles waters over Russia election help</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 