NWS: Severe Irma wind gusts to reach most of Florida

- The National Weather Service has issued a map showing the severity of Hurricane Irma's wind speed.

Areas of Tampa and Fort Meyers can expect wind speeds of 121-150 mph.

Although the hurricane did begin to head west Saturday, the areas of Orlando, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale will get severe winds that could reach 100mph.

The majority of the state will feel the affects of Hurricane Irma.

