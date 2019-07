- Investigators said voices in the cockpit indicated there were problems and "confusion" right before a small plane crashed, killing 10 people at the Addison Airport on Sunday.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking at the flight team’s training experience and the plane’s maintenance history. The plane crashed into an unoccupied hangar shortly after takeoff Sunday just after 9 a.m.

“Crew comment consistent with confusion occurred about 12 seconds before the end of the recording. Crew comment regarding a problem with the left engine occurred about 8 seconds before the end of the recording. So, that’s all we’re authorized to release. When we get the transcript published in the docket then you can read precisely what the crew was saying,” said NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg.

Investigators said the plane’s landing gear was down and the plane was fully intact when it crashed.

Nine of the 10 victims have been identified. They include a family of four from Plano, two couples and two crew members. They were headed to St. Petersburg, Fla.