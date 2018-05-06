NRA convention wraps up in Downtown Dallas

The National Rifle Association’s annual meeting has wrapped up in Dallas.

The group has been holding events all weekend while several protests took place downtown, with people calling for tougher gun laws.

Despite the demonstrations outside, the NRA says its annual meeting brought out an estimated 80,000 people and 800 exhibitors to Downtown Dallas.

The NRA convention kicked off on Thursday with four days of events, seminars, and exhibits for gun enthusiasts and NRA members. Some convention attendees we spoke to like Mirna Rios say while they disagree with protestors' stance on tougher gun laws, they believe both sides can find middle ground on this divisive issue.

“Everybody has their own opinion, and everybody's entitled to their own opinion, but don't infringe on mine and I won't infringe on yours. But if you come to the table with an open mind, we can really get to the bottom of it,” she said.

The NRA will tally and release official attendance numbers soon.