A North Texas woman will lead the largest doctors group in the nation.

Dr. Susan Bailey has been elected the next president of the American Medical Association.

Dr. Bailey will serve a three-year term as president of the AMA. She continues to practice medicine in Fort Worth.

The doctor sat down with FOX 4's Shaun Rabb to talk about her plans for improving healthcare. The wide-ranging conversation covered topics from the opioid problem to spiraling healthcare and insurance costs. Watch the video above for the full interview.