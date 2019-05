Some North Texas movie theaters are giving teachers an extra reason to enjoy their summer breaks by giving them free movie tickets in the month of June.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations across the Metroplex are offering free admission to all school employees throughout June.

The theaters are bring back their “Teacher Appreciation Days,” allowing school employees to get a free ticket to any movie before 5 p.m. on Wednesday in June.

Teachers and school staff only have to bring a current faculty ID from their school to one of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema box offices to get a free ticket.